Douglas upholds firing policeman for second time

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Council voted 6-0 Monday to uphold city manager Bill LeFevere firing Saugatuck-Douglas Police officer Mark Zerbe.

It was the second time Douglas, which administers the two cities’ department, terminated the veteran officer.

Council rejected Zerbe’s grievance claim, part of which says the full-time officer’s continuous leave of absence since July 12 was due to a work-related illness.

The union, per its collective bargaining agreement with the city, has the right to appeal that ruling to an arbitrator.

Zerbe’s most-recent termination came Oct. 16 at the hands of LeFevere, who claimed the officer’s continual absence for more than three months had had a significant impact on the operation, staffing and morale of the small department.

“In weighing these factors as well as the uncertainty of your return and your history of multiple prolonged absences, I have concluded that continuing to rely on temporary employees to cover your shifts is no longer a desirable option,” LeFevere wrote Zerbe that day.

“As a result, I authorized Acting Police Chief (Steve) Kent to seek a permanent replacement for your position as permitted under Section 7.4 Sick Leave of the current collective bargaining agreement and he has advised me the position has now been filled.”

Part-time officers Michael Hoffman and Jeremy Laatz both accepted promotions to full-time positions, Kent apprised the manager that same day.

The city in 2008 terminated Zerbe for gross negligence of procedure codes while responding to a domestic dispute/violence call, but had that action reversed in an out-of-court arbitration.

He and then fellow officer Brian Long, suspended for his conduct in the same September 2008 incident, appealed the city’s action on grounds it was excessively severe. The arbitrator required Douglas to reinstate Zerbe and compensate him $33,342 for back pay, retirement plan and insurance benefits.

Long is no longer with the department.

Then city treasurer Robert Drexler apprised city labor attorney Leigh Schultz of Miller Canfield Nov. 3 that Zerbe had leave balances of 76 hours comp time, 59 hours vacation, six hours sick time and 36 hours personal for 177 total hours at $26.77 an hour for leave payout.

“The contract clearly states if you’re out for more than three months, you can be terminated,” Schultz told council Monday.

Union steward Jon Bender claimed his Nov. 1 meeting with Mark Giles, Zerbe’s immediate supervisor, had drawn an unsatisfactory response at that level, hence he was filing a written grievance to LeFevere.

Bender claimed Zerbe had been unable to work since July 12 due to what grievant believes is a work-related illness. The manager’s decision, he went on, to sever Zerbe’s employment occurred without prior notice and due process.

Grievant had yet to exhaust his contractual vacation time, personal days, sick time, compensatory time, plus contractual one-year period for short-term disability. “Additionally, the parties have a past practice of allowing employees in similar situations to remain employed without being permanently replaced,” Bender said.

His desired settlement: “Return grievant to work and make him whole in all respects,” Bender said.