Douglas weighs funding balance of water bid
By Scott Sullivan
Editor
The good news: the $523,039.75 low bid Douglas received last week to
remove “spaghetti lines” in three districts came in well under the
single $619,570 bid for the work submitted last June.
The bad: It is still well above the $445,000 engineering estimate upon
which the city based its 2018 special assessment district.
City council, which has worked for four years to address improving water
service in those districts to modern standards, Monday instructed staff
to explore funding to make up the close to $80,000 difference.
Douglas is looking to clean its plate of “spaghetti lines,” side-yard
water connections not linked to mains, and otherwise improve service per
new Michigan requirements in three districts:
• Whittier Street south of Center Street, turning west on First Street
to May Avenue;
• McVea Drive from Campbell Road south past Golf View to where it ends
at the Westshore Golf Course redevelopment; and
• Fremont Street from Union Street west to Ellis Street, then Ellis
north to Center Street.
The city bid the special assessment district water main project in June
2019 but only received one bid: from Don Hoe Excavating of Holland for
$619,570.
Council then figured on paying about $40,000 from its local street fund,
not property owners, to make up some of that disparity. Members also
chose to delay the project and have city engineer Prein and Newhof rebid
it, anticipating that a winter bid date would be more favorable for
competitive quotes.
It was, but not as favorable as some had hoped. The low $523,039.75 bid
came from Harris ConAg of Bloomingdale. Also bidding were B&L Excavating
of Wayland, $636,165; Compton Inc. of South Haven, $665,425; Al’s
Excavating of Hamilton, $665,550; Hoe, $686,372.50; and Schippers
Excavating of West Olive, $760,370.
“Council debated whether we should redraw the special assessment
district or find another $38,000 or so to add to the $40,000 discussed
earlier,” said City Manager Rich LaBombard.
“We will probably look at other ways to draw from the street fund, but
they may mean putting other planned uses of that fund on hold. I expect
council to revisit the matter at its next meeting,” LaBombard said.
Douglas, on creating the districts last fall, passed an amendment that
gives homeowners the one-time choice of the following:
• Pay for the assessment as soon as due;
• Pay in increments for the next 10 years, or before; or
• Defer the payment until death, via mortgage security on real property,
or its sale or transfer.
Ordinance provisions require “each and every house shall have a single
service connection” and “each and every separate building used for
business purposes shall have a separate connection.”
Per city code, the preferred way to allocate costs is based on water
main footage in front of each property. Individual owners are
responsible for those costs; the city (by way of the Kalamazoo Lake
Sewer and Water Authority) the footage running through intersections or
along public rights-of-way.