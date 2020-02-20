Douglas weighs funding balance of water bid

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The good news: the $523,039.75 low bid Douglas received last week to

remove “spaghetti lines” in three districts came in well under the

single $619,570 bid for the work submitted last June.

The bad: It is still well above the $445,000 engineering estimate upon

which the city based its 2018 special assessment district.

City council, which has worked for four years to address improving water

service in those districts to modern standards, Monday instructed staff

to explore funding to make up the close to $80,000 difference.

Douglas is looking to clean its plate of “spaghetti lines,” side-yard

water connections not linked to mains, and otherwise improve service per

new Michigan requirements in three districts:

• Whittier Street south of Center Street, turning west on First Street

to May Avenue;

• McVea Drive from Campbell Road south past Golf View to where it ends

at the Westshore Golf Course redevelopment; and

• Fremont Street from Union Street west to Ellis Street, then Ellis

north to Center Street.

The city bid the special assessment district water main project in June

2019 but only received one bid: from Don Hoe Excavating of Holland for

$619,570.

Council then figured on paying about $40,000 from its local street fund,

not property owners, to make up some of that disparity. Members also

chose to delay the project and have city engineer Prein and Newhof rebid

it, anticipating that a winter bid date would be more favorable for

competitive quotes.

It was, but not as favorable as some had hoped. The low $523,039.75 bid

came from Harris ConAg of Bloomingdale. Also bidding were B&L Excavating

of Wayland, $636,165; Compton Inc. of South Haven, $665,425; Al’s

Excavating of Hamilton, $665,550; Hoe, $686,372.50; and Schippers

Excavating of West Olive, $760,370.

“Council debated whether we should redraw the special assessment

district or find another $38,000 or so to add to the $40,000 discussed

earlier,” said City Manager Rich LaBombard.

“We will probably look at other ways to draw from the street fund, but

they may mean putting other planned uses of that fund on hold. I expect

council to revisit the matter at its next meeting,” LaBombard said.

Douglas, on creating the districts last fall, passed an amendment that

gives homeowners the one-time choice of the following:

• Pay for the assessment as soon as due;

• Pay in increments for the next 10 years, or before; or

• Defer the payment until death, via mortgage security on real property,

or its sale or transfer.

Ordinance provisions require “each and every house shall have a single

service connection” and “each and every separate building used for

business purposes shall have a separate connection.”

Per city code, the preferred way to allocate costs is based on water

main footage in front of each property. Individual owners are

responsible for those costs; the city (by way of the Kalamazoo Lake

Sewer and Water Authority) the footage running through intersections or

along public rights-of-way.