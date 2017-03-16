Home Around Town Douglas woman faces charges in Saugatuck man’s death
Douglas woman faces charges in Saugatuck man's death
Douglas woman faces charges in Saugatuck man's death

OWEN, MEGHANN CORCORAN
Douglas woman faces charges in Saugatuck man’s death

By Daniel Pepper

Staff Writer

A Douglas woman faces charges in a Saugatuck man’s death after what police said was a drunk driving accident Sunday, March 12.

Meghann Owen, 37, (shown at right) was arraigned Tuesday on three felony counts after the Ganges Township crash that killed Jeremy Slenk, 42.

Deputies were called about 9:20 p.m. to 116th Avenue and 65th Street, where they found a pickup truck that had rolled over while travelling west on 116th, said the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Slenk, who had been a passenger, was found thrown from the pickup with a severe head injury. Owen, who was driving, had minor injuries. She had been wearing a seat belt, police said, but Slenk had not.

He was taken by West Michigan AirCare helicopter to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he died.

Police said evidence showed Owen was intoxicated at the time of the crash and driving on a suspended license. She has pleaded not guilty to operating while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death and possession of marijuana.

After being treated and released at Holland Community Hospital, she was taken to the Allegan County Corrections Center. As of Tuesday, she had not posted bond, set at $20,000 by attorney magistrate Daniel Norbeck.

Owen is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, March 29, at 9 a.m. before Allegan County District Court Judge Joseph Skocelas.

Michigan Sate Police, AMR Ambulance and the Ganges Township Fire Department also assisted in dealing with the crash.

 

