Home Around Town Douglas woman’s debut wins prize
Douglas woman’s debut wins prize
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Douglas woman’s debut wins prize

0
3-2 DeVore wins 4x-cr
now viewing

Douglas woman’s debut wins prize

2-23 Iceberg girl 6x-cr
now playing

Remember ice?

7-14 Lake levels 5x-cr
now playing

Group donates 20 acres near Oval Beach

Microsoft Word – 02-23-2017-workshop
now playing

Blue Star Bridge bike path: link or wall?

ffd
now playing

Fennville eyes fire staffing millage hike

index
now playing

City waiting on response on possible marina buy

oldschoolhouse
now playing

Society makes history changing name

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Disparity between Oscar winners and box-office hits alarming

cgtrio portrait, hum, istria
now playing

California Guitar Trio to play Hope March 2

Colleen DeVore of Douglas combined new skills with imagination to become grand prize winner in the 23rd annual Hobby Builders Supply/miniatures.com Creatin’ Contest.

DeVore’s very first Backyard Bungalow Kit project “Grandpa’s Gone Fishin’ Shack” (shown at right) envisioned where her grandfather might have to live had he been on his own.

“I like the way it captures the feeling of someone living out on the fringes of society back in the ‘40s or ‘50s,” she said of her work’s outcome, “and the way it feels like someone just stepped out of the scene.

“It really helped me to get into a character and imagine their life,” she said.

DeVore won a $1,000 HBS/miniatures.com gift certificate to help her with future projects. One hundred thirty-eight people from 37 states and Canada entered the 2016 contest, whose results were announced last week — 82 of them, like DeVore, first-time entrants.

Another three gift certificates — worth $500, $300 and $200 — were awarded and all entrants received thank-you prizes.

 

Related Posts
2-23 Iceberg girl 6x-cr

Remember ice?

Publisher 0
7-14 Lake levels 5x-cr

Group donates 20 acres near Oval Beach

Publisher 0
Microsoft Word – 02-23-2017-workshop

Blue Star Bridge bike path: link or wall?

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video