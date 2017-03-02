Douglas woman’s debut wins prize

Colleen DeVore of Douglas combined new skills with imagination to become grand prize winner in the 23rd annual Hobby Builders Supply/miniatures.com Creatin’ Contest.

DeVore’s very first Backyard Bungalow Kit project “Grandpa’s Gone Fishin’ Shack” (shown at right) envisioned where her grandfather might have to live had he been on his own.

“I like the way it captures the feeling of someone living out on the fringes of society back in the ‘40s or ‘50s,” she said of her work’s outcome, “and the way it feels like someone just stepped out of the scene.

“It really helped me to get into a character and imagine their life,” she said.

DeVore won a $1,000 HBS/miniatures.com gift certificate to help her with future projects. One hundred thirty-eight people from 37 states and Canada entered the 2016 contest, whose results were announced last week — 82 of them, like DeVore, first-time entrants.

Another three gift certificates — worth $500, $300 and $200 — were awarded and all entrants received thank-you prizes.