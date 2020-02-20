Douglas ZA Imus resigns
BY SCOTT SULLIVAN
EDITOR
Lisa Imus has resigned as Douglas
planning/zoning administrator and
community and economic development
director to become village
manager of Lawton.
Imus, with Douglas since September
2015, announced her departure at
Monday’s city council meeting. Her
last day here has yet to be determined.
“As an empty nester,” Imus said in
her resignation letter,” “I’m now able
to put more emphasis on my career,
and begin moving forward for new
challenges.
“I have truly enjoyed my time here,
especially the new individuals I have
met, and the friendships that have
been forged,” she said.
Lawton, in southeastern Van Buren
County, had a 2010 Census population
of 1,900.
The Douglas City Charter identifies
the planning/zoning administrator as
an administrative position responsible
for enforcement of Douglas zoning
ordinances.
City hall is evaluating how best to
fill the post on an interim basis until
a permanent replacement is selected.