Douglas ZA Imus resigns

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Lisa Imus has resigned as Douglas

planning/zoning administrator and

community and economic development

director to become village

manager of Lawton.

Imus, with Douglas since September

2015, announced her departure at

Monday’s city council meeting. Her

last day here has yet to be determined.

“As an empty nester,” Imus said in

her resignation letter,” “I’m now able

to put more emphasis on my career,

and begin moving forward for new

challenges.

“I have truly enjoyed my time here,

especially the new individuals I have

met, and the friendships that have

been forged,” she said.

Lawton, in southeastern Van Buren

County, had a 2010 Census population

of 1,900.

The Douglas City Charter identifies

the planning/zoning administrator as

an administrative position responsible

for enforcement of Douglas zoning

ordinances.

City hall is evaluating how best to

fill the post on an interim basis until

a permanent replacement is selected.