Dousing in the dark

CR 1_CR 1Saugatuck Township Fire District members joined Graafschap peers dousing a woods fire in Saugatuck Dunes State Park early Saturday northwest of the Felt Mansion property. STFD IT coordinator Erik Kirchert said the department was called to assist at 12:44 a.m. and, with Graafschap, extinguished the blaze by 2:20 a.m. Photographer Erin Wilkinson, literally in the dark when she took the shot at left, in addition helped by pointing out a smoldering hot spot. She also captured the above image of the fire’s aftermath the next morning.

 

