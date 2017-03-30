Driver takes plunge on first day of spring

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The man who celebrated the first day of spring with a bang — driving 50- to 60-mph off where Wiley Road dead-ends at Lake Michigan — landed in trees close to 300 feet below, then in jail.

Ernest Moreno, 47, of Fennville was arraigned in Allegan County District Court March 23 on a felony warrant for operating while intoxicated–third offense; driving while license suspended-revoked-denied-never applied, second offense; plus as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Eyewitnesses reported a 2004 Subaru heading west on Wiley at high speed March 21 around 9 p.m. The vehicle took out a double-arrow sign where Wiley ends at Lakeshore Drive, passed between a stump and wood steps leading to the beach, clipped the staircase railing, spun and landed down the embankment, front end facing eastward.

“If he’d hit the stump, that would have been the end of him,” Michigan State Police Trooper Leif Sell told The Commercial Record. “There were no tire skid marks.

Morales, found outside the vehicle, was treated for minor injuries at Holland Hospital, then jailed. Bond was set at $25,000.

First responders — including the Saugatuck Township Fire District, state police and AMR ambulance, chose to relegate vehicle recovery until the next morning’s daylight.

Shown at left, in a photo by Kim Zahnow (kimzahnow.com), is the deck the car clipped. Below, in a photo by Erin Wilkinson (ekwphotography.com), K&R Towing of Holland hoists the branch-tangled vehicle from its overnight nest below.