Pastor Sal Sapienza (third from left) presented a $7,500 check on behalf of Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ to Fennville Ladders of Hope Food Pantry board members and volunteers (from left) Tom Chatman, Peg Donohue, Joyce Evans, Carolyn Murray and Mike Wohlwend last week to pay for a new generator at the facility. Ladders, an all-volunteer nonprofit, last year helped more than 6,000 people with food needs. For more information, visit laddersofhope.org.