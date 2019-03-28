Dune Grass foe’s standing falls, court says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Add to Bill Clinton’s, “It depends on what ‘is’ is” the latest Dune Grass ruling about what “adjacent” means.

The Michigan Appeals Court March 21 overturned a circuit court ruling holding neighbors of the former Presbyterian Camps development had a right to sue the 130-acre parcel’s new owners Dune Ridges SA LP under the Michigan Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, which is intended to protect critical dunes.

Lakeshore Group plaintiffs included Charles Zolper and Jane Underwood, who owned land immediately adjacent to the former camps, bought by Dune Ridge in 2013 for $10 million, plus Lucie Hoyt, William Reininga, Dawn Schumann and Marjorie Schuham.

Some are members of nonprofit Lakeshore Christian Camping, which bid unsuccessfully to preserve the land as a camp.

In 2014 the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality granted the first round of permits to Dune Ridge to develop 21 homes on the land’s Lake Michigan-fronting, westernmost 56 acres. All those lots are now sold, said project manager David Barker, lakefront ones for $2-million plus, with homes built or planned on them. The DEQ also is a defendant in the litigation.

The next year, Dune Ridge transferred 20.6 acres next to Underwood’s property north of Perryman Street to the Oval Beach Preservation Society. Since she was no longer “immediately adjacent” to the proposed development, Underwood was dismissed from the litigation.

In 2016 Dune Ridge sold 15 acres next to Zolper’s land west of Park Street to Vine Street Cottages, whose request last year to develop a private street and divide 6.7 acres into 10 single-family home lots north of dead-end Vine was derailed at the Saugatuck city planning commission level due in part to a conflict with the Michigan State Land Division Act. Nonetheless, Zolper too was dismissed from the Dune Ridge litigation.

Whether neighbors are “immediately adjacent” to the land in question is a matter of legal standing, which can be questioned at any time in a court case.

The Lakeshore Group appealed their dismissals, noting Zolper and Underwood should retain the standing they had when the suit was filed and all nearby parties would be affected by the development regardless.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina last year agreed, calling Dune Ridge’s actions “brazen, bad-faith efforts to circumvent the administrative review process.”

Appeals court members David Sawyer, Mark Cavanagh and Kirsten Kelly last week reversed Aquilina’s ruling. Zolper’s and Underwood’s standing per law had changed, said judges, and just being “near” a disputed property won’t do.

The Lakeshore Group expects to appeal the appeals court ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court, where another lawsuit involving area residents and the Dune Grass already is in process.

The DEQ granted Dune Ridge permits Nov. 8, 2018, to widen the access drive to Frederick Street property north of Vine Street, remove some trees, install storm water collection and steel sheet pile walls, along with replanting native dune plants in areas disturbed by the construction.

The long legal road goes on.