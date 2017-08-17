Dunegrass grows south of Oval Beach

By Scott Sullivan

Saugatuck’s Dunegrass development, rising on 56 of 130 acres formerly occupied by the Presbyterian Camps, has sold 13 of its 21 available lots already.

“It’s a beautiful location,” project manager David Barker told The Commercial Record during a tour of the site south of Oval Beach last Wednesday. “Who wouldn’t want to live here?”

Dune Ridge SA LP bought the century-old camps for $10 million in 2014 from the Presbytery of Chicago, which was fiscally strapped to pay off loans resulting from its settlement of a 1990s sex scandal.

It has since won Saugatuck city approvals to build 21 luxury homes on the parcel’s westernmost land near Lake Michigan.

Planks were placed last week on docks for a six-slip marina on Dune Ridge’s easternmost Kalamazoo River frontage south of the Saugatuck Chain Ferry landing.

The firm is appealing a city zoning board of appeals ruling, affirmed by Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin April 5, denying it a bathroom on the .11-acre river frontage site east of Park Street.

Work on the homes continues, with one on Lake Michigan and more inland already occupied. The six lots still available range in price from $295,000 (for an 0.4-acre inland lot, with lake access) to $2.495 million (for two of the three Lake Michigan-fronting parcels not yet sold).

Paved roads that curl through the dunes and woods inland feature Fon du Lac cut stone in many places. Slope terracing, as well as construction of homes, continues.

A residents’ private path extends east to the Park Street marina site. A primitive public path runs east-west just south of Perryman Street as well.

