Dunes boat basin hearing on tap Oct. 17

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing on NorthShore of Saugatuck’s plans to dig a boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Saugatuck High School auditorium, 401 Elizabeth St., Saugatuck, at 6:30 p.m.

The DEQ will host a question-and-answer session beforehand at 6 p.m.

NorthShore — headed by Jeff and Peg Padnos working with Cottage Home builders president Brian Bosgraaf — bought 308 acres fronting Lake Michigan north of the channel from the Aubrey McClendon estate in March.

The developer has proposed around 40 single-family homes on the total parcel. Seven sites on Lake Michigan and eight on the river are for sale, with lot prices ranging from $1.5 million to $2.95 million.

Saugatuck Township granted NorthShore preliminary approval in April to build 23 homes ringing a 6.54-acre boat basin, pending federal and state approvals. The Saugatuck Dunes Coast-al Alliance has appealed that approval, citing what it claims are violations of the approval process and zoning ordinance requirements.

The DEQ is considering two permit applications:

To build a road around the proposed marina to give access to the home sites, plus construct a 4,000-square-foot community building and 5,600-square-foot boathouse.

To build a 33-slip marina basin — 1,639 feet long, 200 feet wide and 18 feet deep — to be used by future residents. About 241,750 cubic yards of sand would be removed from the basin site to do so. Roughly 80,000 cubic yards would be spread along the beach, the remaining 161,750 cubic yards stockpiled elsewhere on the property. All would stay on site, North-Shore says.

Soil surveys indicated there is no contaminated soil in the area where the marina would be built, documents show.

The developer has hired Stephen Hinshaw, retired from the University of Michigan, to conduct a bird survey and Michigan State University specialist Michael Sanders to do a rare species survey. There were no findings of threatened or endangered birds, or rare plant or wildlife species, the firm’s filing says.

The marina project will also require a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit, which is contingent upon DEQ approval. A Corps representative plans to be present Tuesday, but the agency will not be an official part of the event.

The DEQ has expressed concerns with the project’s impact on critical dune areas. The Corps will address parts of it that impact navigable waterways.