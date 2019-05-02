Dunn breaks brother’s meet record in 300-meter hurdles

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

KENT CITY—The meet record that had belonged to Blake Dunn—the four-sport standout from Saugatuck who graduated in 2017—in the 300-meter hurdles at the Kent City Elite Track and Field Invitational was broken on Friday, April 26.

There was a silver lining for Dunn, however. Because while the record no longer belongs to him, it did stay in the family.

Younger brother Brad Dunn posted a time of 40.99 to not only win the event, but also break Blake Dunn’s record in the process. Brad Dunn also won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.63 as he accounted for two of Saugatuck’s three event wins and helped the Indians to a runner-up showing with 195 points.

Pewamo-Westphalia won the boys’ side of the meet with 246 points.

The Saugatuck girls placed third with 185.5 points, finishing behind Pewamo-Westphalia (239) and Kent City (208). Martin placed sixth with 69.5 points.

Fellow senior Corey Gorgas joined Brad Dunn in winning an event for the Saugatuck boys, as he took the 3,200 at 10:06.4.

Other top-five finishes for Saugatuck were: Collin Yarde in the 400 (second at 55.73); Conner Seifert (second in the 300 hurdles at 43.75); Tom Beckman in the shot put (third at 43-4); Benny Diaz in the 200 (fourth at 24.37) and the 110 hurdles (fourth at 17.26); Max Sharnas in the Runnery Elite 1,600 (third at 4:34.85) and the 800 (fourth at 2:08.21); Ray Bartlett in the 1,600 (fourth at 5:00.19); Tristan Ashley in the 3,200 (fifth at 10:30.95); the 4×200 relay team of Seifert, Steven Neely, Nick Stanberry and Matteo Andreazza (fourth at 1:44.37); and the 4×400 relay team of Seifert, Diaz, Yarde and Dunn (fourth at 3:41.96).

For Martin, Mitchell Jager was runner-up in the discus at 135-11.

Thea Johnson led the way for the Saugatuck girls, finishing runner-up in the 800 (2:27.9) and the Runnery Elite 1,600 (5:21.25) in addition to anchoring the 4×800 relay team that finished second at 10:14.55. Taylor Connor, Natalie Martinson and Jillian Vera joined Johnson on the 4×800 team.

Jillian Johnson also performed well, with a second-place finish in the 400 (1:02.61) and a fourth-place finish in the 200 (28.28).

Also securing top-five finishes for Saugatuck were: Bailey Winsemius in the 100 (second at 18:46); Abby Hartgerink in the high jump (second at 4-10) and the pole vault (fourth at 7-6); Catherine Pond in the pole vault (third at 8-6); Martinson in the 3,200 (fifth at 12:01.64); and the 4×200 relay team of Hartgerink, Winsemius, Pond and Khloe Pratt (fifth at 2:01.97).

Faith Guritz had the best showing for Martin, placing third in both the shot put (32-8) and the discus (109-7). Natalie Yowler was fourth in the shot put at 31-0.5, while Kiaya Warner tied Hartgerink for fourth in pole vault at 7-6.