Dunn turns in record-setting effort at GVSU Challenge

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLENDALE—A record-setting performance from senior Brad Dunn highlighted a strong showing for the Saugatuck track teams at the GVSU Laker Challenge on Friday, March 22.

Dunn turned in a time of 8.45 seconds in the final of the 60-meter hurdles to win the event, setting a new school record in the process. He also medaled in the 200 with his sixth-place finish.

The other six medalists on the boys’ side were: the 4×600 relay team of Winston Marcy, Nik Pettinga, Benny Diaz and Conner Seifert (second place); Tristan Ashley in the 1,600 (fifth); Tom Beckman in shot put (fifth); Jeff Kohlmeyer in the 60 dash (sixth) and the 200 (eight); and Pettinga in the 800 (eighth).

The Saugatuck girls also had a strong showing, with three Indians winning events as Taylor Conner won the 1,600, Jillian Johnson won the 400 and Natalie Martinson won the 800.

Johnson also took fourth in the 200 and sixth in the 60.

Other medalists were: Morgan Beckman in shot put (third); Khloe Pratt in the 400 (sixth); Jillian Vera in the 1,600 (seventh); and the 4×300 relay team of Eliot Klot, Conner, Martinson and Pratt (eighth).