Home Around Town Dunn turns in record-setting effort at GVSU Challenge
Dunn turns in record-setting effort at GVSU Challenge
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
Sports
0

Dunn turns in record-setting effort at GVSU Challenge

0
CR3-28-19-11
now viewing

Dunn turns in record-setting effort at GVSU Challenge

3-28 Rainbow location 6x-cr
now playing

Group pitches Rainbow Sidewalk for Saugatuck

CR3-28-19-6
now playing

Discovery Art Center: 21 great years

IMG_2911
now playing

Douglas, Saugatuck seek Campbell Road fix

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Focus on U.S. opioids, drug crisis

3-28 Burn house Kirchert 6x-cr
now playing

Burn house stacks up behind fire barn

3-28 MB Park 6x-cr
now playing

City eyes $551K for park lower-level work

fennwater
now playing

Fennville wins $1.15-million water loan

3-28 Stoppel plaque 5x-cr
now playing

Stoppel tributes continue to be a 'go'

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
ALLENDALE—A record-setting performance from senior Brad Dunn highlighted a strong showing for the Saugatuck track teams at the GVSU Laker Challenge on Friday, March 22.
Dunn turned in a time of 8.45 seconds in the final of the 60-meter hurdles to win the event, setting a new school record in the process. He also medaled in the 200 with his sixth-place finish.
The other six medalists on the boys’ side were: the 4×600 relay team of Winston Marcy, Nik Pettinga, Benny Diaz and Conner Seifert (second place); Tristan Ashley in the 1,600 (fifth); Tom Beckman in shot put (fifth); Jeff Kohlmeyer in the 60 dash (sixth) and the 200 (eight); and Pettinga in the 800 (eighth).
The Saugatuck girls also had a strong showing, with three Indians winning events as Taylor Conner won the 1,600, Jillian Johnson won the 400 and Natalie Martinson won the 800.
Johnson also took fourth in the 200 and sixth in the 60.
Other medalists were: Morgan Beckman in shot put (third); Khloe Pratt in the 400 (sixth); Jillian Vera in the 1,600 (seventh); and the 4×300 relay team of Eliot Klot, Conner, Martinson and Pratt (eighth).

Related Posts
3-28 Rainbow location 6x-cr

Group pitches Rainbow Sidewalk for Saugatuck

Publisher 0
CR3-28-19-6

Discovery Art Center: 21 great years

Publisher 0
IMG_2911

Douglas, Saugatuck seek Campbell Road fix

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video