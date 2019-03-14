Dutchers set 2019 slate

The Douglas Dutchers will launch their 17th season of 1860s-style vintage base ball with two Holland Tulip Time Festival appearances.

Season highlights will include the club hosting a Dudleyville Festival of Vintage Base Ball June 22 and 23 at Beery Field in downtown Douglas.

The Dutchers will meet The Continental Base Ball Club of Kalamazoo May 4 in Holland’s Riverview Park at 2 p.m., then appear in the festival’s May 11 Muziek Parade, also starting at 2 p.m.

The local base ball club will also appear in Saugatuck’s annual July 4 parade starting that day at 2 p.m.

Other 2019 Dutchers’ matches:

• June 2 in Chicago vs. The Chicago Salmon BBC and The Elkhart County (Ind.) Railroaders BBC, starting at 2 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. CST.

• Dudleyville Festival June 22 and 23, hosting the South Haven Barkpeelers, Elkhart County Railroaders and 3rd Michigan Volunteer Infantry Company F of Grand Rapids between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days.

• July 27 visiting the Ludington Mariners at that city’s White Pine Village at 2 p.m.

• Aug. 3 hosting Benton Harbor’s House of David Echoes in Beery Field at 2 p.m.

• At the Ohio Cup Festival in Columbus Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 playing six matches against other BBCs, specifics to be determined.

The Dutchers are dedicating this season in memory of Patsy Wassenaar, Fitz and Thelma Coghlin, Barbara and Marie Downing, Henry “Hawk Eye” Van Singel, Ernie “Eagle Eye” Evangelista, Bretton James Freed, Phillip Hallisy, Ronald “Water Boy” Robbins, Linda Roerig, Jan Wollpert, Pieter Lion and Nancy Zolper.

For more information about the club, visit douglasdutchers.org.