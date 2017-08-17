Eclipse gazing, not so much

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Are you ready for the Great American Total Solar Eclipse this Monday? Have you acquired your special paper eyewear that protects your eyes from the eclipse? I haven’t seen so much hysteria over a two-minute event, well, since May when the Kentucky Derby was run in 2 minutes and 12 seconds.

I hadn’t given much thought to sun gazing Monday until my wife demanded I find pairs of glasses for both of us. When the wife says do something, I get on it. Right?

I immediately went to Google, where there were hundreds of choices ranging in price from $2 to $40. Imagine spending $40 on a pair of throwaway glasses? Who does that?

I read about all the imposter glasses on the Internet: glasses that don’t protect your eyes. I also read about glasses Amazon was selling that suddenly were taken off the market Saturday because they were deemed not safe. I wondered how Amazon, the biggest retailer in the world, could be selling glasses that might be deemed unsafe?

I eventually purchased two pairs — not from Amazon, thank you — that hopefully will allow what remaining eyesight we have to stay in place. Then I remembered back when I was a kid. It was another total eclipse and my grade school teachers were warning students every half hour not to look to the sky because we would go blind.

There we were, out in the playground with our homemade glasses, looking upwards. At least most of us were wearing them. Some of us, when the teacher was looking elsewhere, took off the glasses and, with one hand covering one of our eyes, squinted out of the other to see the sun’s corona.

It didn’t seem to matter then. I enjoyed perfectly good eyesight most of my life. But thinking about it, now my eyes are shot 40 years later, maybe the after effects have come home to roost.

I don’t plan to peek like I did back then. Only look with the special glasses. Sunglasses won’t work. Neither will unfiltered telescopes, magnifiers of any type or cameras. Looking through any of these could cause serious eye damage.

Monday’s total eclipse is expected to last 2 minutes and 40 seconds. The moon will line up to block the sun and thus cast a shadow on the Earth. The skies will darken, temperatures drop and at that point we will be able to see the sun’s corona, its hazy aura. Of course, if we are trying to view and it’s raining or, worse yet, a thunderstorm, all bets are off. We will probably have to wait for the next total eclipse to come around.

It will be a sight we haven’t seen on the continental United States in 38 years. Actually, the last total eclipse seen from coast to coast happened 99 years ago. Experts say if you are really into this, you should travel to Kentucky, where you will get the best view.

No thanks. No traveling for me. I’m perfectly happy sitting in front of the computer watching others look skyward.