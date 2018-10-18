Economist speaks in SH

Former CNBC Chief Economist Marci Rossell McCarthy will deliver the final 2018 Speaker Series of South Haven presentation Thursday, Oct. 25, at Lake Michigan College in South Haven at 7:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 6:45 with a wine and cheese reception with McCarthy, followed by her talk and a question-and-answer session.

Admission will be $10 at the door. There is no charge for students, teachers, and clergy.

McCarthy, now a South Haven resident, will explore key economic factors at work in the global economy today, including tax policy, trade tensions, demographics and monetary policy. She is known for making complex economic issues relevant to people’s lives, families and careers.

Prior to her broadcasting career, she served as Corporate Economist and Investment Spokesperson for Oppenheimer Funds, one of the nation’s largest mutual fund companies.

Before moving to Wall Street, McCarthy was an expert witness for Deloitte and Touche in court cases involving economic issues.

After earning a Ph.D in economics from Southern Methodist University, McCarthy began her career as an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Now she speaks nationally on the economy to groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Price Waterhouse Coopers, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and Wells Fargo.