Eden honors constant gardeners
Saugatuck Township’s Pat Blevins, shown with a pet, and her husband Jake were awarded a surprise basket full of gardening tools and supplies July 30 by The Eden Group, a 501c3 nonprofit that recognized their garden as its 2017 Vegetable Garden of the Year. The longtime residents annually plant and tend their showcase garden themselves, growing a plethora of produce for canning and sharing with others. The mission of The Eden Group (THEEDENGROUP.org) is “to preserve and maintain legacy properties and surrounding gardens and grounds.”

