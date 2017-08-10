Eden honors constant gardeners

Saugatuck Township’s Pat Blevins, shown with a pet, and her husband Jake were awarded a surprise basket full of gardening tools and supplies July 30 by The Eden Group, a 501c3 nonprofit that recognized their garden as its 2017 Vegetable Garden of the Year. The longtime residents annually plant and tend their showcase garden themselves, growing a plethora of produce for canning and sharing with others. The mission of The Eden Group (THEEDENGROUP.org) is “to preserve and maintain legacy properties and surrounding gardens and grounds.”