Home Around Town Endorsement letters here to end
Endorsement letters here to end
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Endorsement letters here to end

0
letter to the editor
now viewing

Endorsement letters here to end

10-18 Ghoul Fest crypt race 5x-cr
now playing

Ghouls on wheels

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Star suspect was out after 42 years in jail

KM_C554e-20181011160004
now playing

Builder, fire district ruling looms

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Man missing from Saugatuck sought

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Douglas to make fall bike path changes

honeymoon
now playing

Honeymoon here, Expedia website says

10-11 McCarthy Marci 1x-cr
now playing

Economist speaks in SH

women voters
now playing

State Senate forum set for Saugatuck Oct. 22

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

We love letters to the editor. We treasure free speech and a lively public forum is vital to democracy. That said, after this week our policy of printing election endorsement letters ends. Reasons:

1) Volume of submissions vs. space available to devote to them. Spouses endorsing spouses, organized letter-writing campaigns to take advantage of free publicity, repeated themes have grown overwhelming.

2) Want to back a candidate? Buy, or go in with a group, to take out an ad or ads. Candidates are running for paid (although on a local level, not much) offices. It costs money to run a newspaper, print and circulate issues, maintain an office and pay business taxes … as it does a campaign. If we give away editorial space carte blanch, how do we maintain a business model?

We appreciate all readers’ views. After this week, our non-endorsement letter policy will apply to all.

Related Posts
10-18 Ghoul Fest crypt race 5x-cr

Ghouls on wheels

Publisher 0
CR 1_CR 1

Star suspect was out after 42 years in jail

Publisher 0
KM_C554e-20181011160004

Builder, fire district ruling looms

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video