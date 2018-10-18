Endorsement letters here to end

We love letters to the editor. We treasure free speech and a lively public forum is vital to democracy. That said, after this week our policy of printing election endorsement letters ends. Reasons:

1) Volume of submissions vs. space available to devote to them. Spouses endorsing spouses, organized letter-writing campaigns to take advantage of free publicity, repeated themes have grown overwhelming.

2) Want to back a candidate? Buy, or go in with a group, to take out an ad or ads. Candidates are running for paid (although on a local level, not much) offices. It costs money to run a newspaper, print and circulate issues, maintain an office and pay business taxes … as it does a campaign. If we give away editorial space carte blanch, how do we maintain a business model?

We appreciate all readers’ views. After this week, our non-endorsement letter policy will apply to all.