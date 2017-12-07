Ex-CVB head files arbitration claim

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Former Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Felicia Fairchild has filed an arbitration demand with her ex-employer, the CVB board apprised members last week.

Fairchild, who resigned Dec. 7, 2016, after 27 years as the bureau’s founding executive, has made claims of copyright infringement, merit pay, unreimbursed expenses, office furniture, slander and intentional infliction of emotional distress, the board memo says. She also seeks to recover attorney fees.

“We are working with legal counsel appointed by our insurance company to vigorously defend our organization against these claims,” the memo continues.

“With guidance from our counsel, we will keep you apprised of any updates we are able to share,” it says.

CVB board chair Andrew Milauckas confirmed Friday the memo was sent to members but declined to discuss it further for legal reasons.

Fairchild’s demand, as a private matter, would go before the American Arbitration Association.

A tumultuous year for the bureau began last December when Fairchild announced she would not renew any full-time consulting agreement with the CVB a year shy of its expiration. The board accepted her letter and concluded her contract at year’s end.

The bureau in October 2015 rolled out a five-year strategic tourism marketing plan broaching the possibility of increasing its 2-percent room assessment to 5 percent, as all but two other CVBs in Michigan have approved. The increase was expected to generate $429,000 in advertising funds.

An advisory board, appointed to follow through on that, asked then-director Fairchild to address policy and transparency concerns to build support among general members for the increase. She declined to renew her contract one year later.

The board June 21 hired former Sonoma County, Calif., Tourism president/ CEO Ken Fischang as new executive director, but terminated him Oct. 20. “Ken is great,” said Milauckas, “in a role as a leader, spokesman and representative who delegates tasks to others.

“But we need someone who can also execute tactical, day-to-day things. After a 90-day review, we decided this just wasn’t a good fit.”

The bureau two weeks ago hired Rockford, Ill., Area CVB marketing and public relations affairs director Josh Albrecht as its third leader in the last 12 months. Albrecht is set to start work next week.