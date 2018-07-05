Ex-pol takes flying leap

As a former Saugatuck Township supervisor and Allegan County Commissioner, Terry Burns (lower figure shown) knows what it’s like to have people advise him, “Go take a flying leap.” He took them up on it Saturday to celebrate his 75th birthday, doing a tandem jump with this Skydive Allegan veteran at the Allegan Airport. Burns first dove there to mark turning 70, but has catching up to do on fellow Republican George H.W. Bush, who most recently “took the plunge” on his 90th birthday. The 41st President, now 94, has yet to commit himself to a 95th birthday leap.