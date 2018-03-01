Ex-Zing to be auctioned

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Zing Eat/Drink, an ex-Douglas martini bar whose owner relocated to Las Vegas to become a professional poker player, will go up for auction March 13.

The website LASTBIDrealestate.com will officially accept offers starting at $50,000 on the 310 Blue Star Hwy. property from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. that day.

“Parties can bid before then, but their bids won’t appear on our site until the day of the auction,” LASTBID agent Vic Kuiper told The Commercial Record.

“If bidding remains active after 2 p.m., it will stay open, per the auction terms, until there’s a 10-minute period of inactivity. Then it will close,” he said.

Zing owner Jim Petzing, who acquired and opened the former Blue Moon Bar & Grill on the corner of Blue Star and Wiley Road in 2011, taught poker classes there and used his later-assumed presidency of the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association to call for more business-friendly local governance.

Three days after he lost his Nov. 3, 2015, bid for Douglas City Council, he announced he planned to leave town and sell Zing for a $799,000 asking price. It was last listed with Coldwell Banker Woodland-Schmidt Realtor Kevin Putnam for $499,000.

“This property,” says the listing, “has many business and income options. The restaurant seating capacity is 158 and has a huge fully-equipped commercial kitchen.

“There are two different bar areas, with the main bar being one of the largest in both Saugatuck and Douglas,” the listing continues.

“The property has two outdoor patios for serving food or private parties. In addition, there is a beautiful one-bedroom apartment, along with a studio apartment. The apartments can be used as living space or would make awesome rental/income properties.

“The property also comes with all restaurant dining furniture, large newer walk-in cooler/freezer, another walk-in bar cooler, dry storage area, Aloha POS system, ADT security system, laundry room and more.”

A Class C liquor license — which includes both bars and patios, an entertainment permit and serving liquor on Sundays — can be bought by the winning bidder separately at $10,000.

Kuiper said he and Putnam are co-listing the former Zing site. “The property is in excellent condition. It’s a turn-key type operation. Jim, Kevin and I are eager to see how it goes March 13,” he said.

The property will be open for viewing Thursday, March 1, from 10 a.m. till noon and Friday, March 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, call Putnam at (586) 524-3462 or Kuiper at (616) 283-8516.