Expect even higher lake levels, Corps says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Owning waterfront property has become too much of good thing here with predicted record-high Great Lakes levels threatening to cause even more erosion, swallowing homes, roads and infrastructure, plus inland flooding.

Saugatuck Township continues among local governments seeking state assistance, with its board Jan. 8 signing onto letters from area legislators calling for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a State of Emergency for entire Lake Michigan shoreline due to increasing and sometimes-frightening damage being caused.

“It is our understanding,” say December letters signed by local state Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, and Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R- , “that declaring a State of Emergency not only will open state resources to address these impacts, but also allows the state to petition the federal government to do the same.

“While the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has been helpful in speeding up the permitting process and reducing some regulatory hurdles to address potential future impacts,” the letters go on, “much of the damage has already been done, and our constituents are now left to literally pick up the pieces of what was one their homes, businesses or infrastructure.”

The township will also host meeting Jan. 23 to update local city, township, county road commission, emergency management, fire district and more officials on joint work accomplished since similar sessions Oct. 31 and Nov. 19. The latter township hall meeting starts at 2 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which monitors lake levels, announced last week levels on each of the Great Lakes started 2020 higher than in 2019, a year where many record highs were set.

The most-recent six-month forecast shows Lakes Michigan and Huron, which share a level because of their connection at the Straits of Mackinac, will finally reach above 1986 record monthly levels, something they flirted with in 2019 but did not quite reach.

At year’s end, the two came closer than they had all year to break the December record — within 0.36 inches. Michigan-Huron averaged 16.5 inches higher in December compared to December 2018.

If recent weather patterns slow down on precipitation, the joined lakes will still be much higher than long-term averages. But if it holds, there will be more record highs, at least reaching into summer.