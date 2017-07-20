Home Around Town Eyeblink oversight, long regrets
Eyeblink oversight, long regrets
7-20 Crash 3x-crOne moment of inattention can lead to extended sorrow — or, in, the case of the driver above, who disregarded the stop sign on westbound Allegan Road at Blue Star Highway July 13, a reckless driving ticket and regrets. His 2013 C3 300 Mercedes struck a northbound Toyota Prius at around 3:40 p.m., causing the latter vehicle to leave Blue Star and land on its side in the ditch (at right) near Saugatuck Christian Reformed Church. The Prius driver suffered cuts and minor injuries, Michigan State Police troopers said. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)

 

