Fake news is ruining my profession

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I’ve struggled mightily this week with a topic for my column. You see, I have been writing a column for nearly 30 years and sometimes it’s hard to come up with a subject I haven’t already written about.

I thought about throwing around some self-deprecating humor. I blame it on being left-handed, but often I am the clumsiest guy in the room or have problems understanding the simplest tasks. I decided against it even though these types of columns get the most laughs.

I thought about delving into the history of Memorial Day, which is right around the corner. Being a pseudo-Civil War buff, and Memorial Day being a product of the Civil War, I thought it might at least interest me and hopefully a lot of readers. But I decided against that too.

Instead I decided to set my aim on fake news and how I feel it is destroying my profession. Some might say my profession has already gone the way of video stores and fax machines, but if there is a shred of hope it is in offering truthful news and not made-up crap that grabs the attention of readers but only serves to spread rumors and innuendo.

Some might say President Trump was elected on a wave of fake news. During the election, fake news bureaus worked overtime for both Trump and Clinton in attempt to derail each other’s campaigns. I guess it worked better for Trump.

Some might say Trump’s presidency is now on the brink of disaster thanks to fake news. The news vehicle that helped him get elected is now biting him in the derriere. Every day my Facebook news feed has at least a dozen false stories planted to make Trump look bad.

But fake news doesn’t stop with Trump or at the national level. These days, with social media being the choice as a vehicle for younger people to receive their news, the fakesters are planting their untrue stories at every level—national, state and local. Oftentimes the stories are hateful and mean spirited.

As an example, we recently received a letter from a reader identifying himself as Peter Jackson. Now, the only Peter Jackson I was aware of was the New Zealand film director who produced the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. I am sure there are other Peter Jacksons, but after an exhaustive search of the local area where this letter originated, alas we found no Peter Jacksons.

The letter, over 1,000 words in length, admonished myself and my staff for a number of journalistic and personal dastardly deeds. It would be very hurtful except we believe it was written by a competing weekly newspaper publisher who we suspect fills his newspaper with fake news and letters in order to incite reaction.

In days gone by, fake news was limited to The National Enquirer and competing news rags that you picked up at your local grocery store checkout. Now it is everywhere. You can’t log in to your phone, tablet or computer without being bombarded with fake news. And one has to wonder what is real and what is fake in national and even local newspapers.

I was taught to only report the truth. I was taught to verify and have multiple sources before publishing a story. And those sources had to be named — none of this anonymous stuff you see everywhere now. Most importantly, I was taught never to insert your opinion in a news story.

Presently everyone has an opinion. Unbiased news accounts have gone the way of, again, video stores and fax machines. I think that is a huge step back for journalism and those that provide us with the news.