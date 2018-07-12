Fake news still pervades Facebook

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Despite Mark Zuckerberg’s attempts to limit fake news on Facebook, my timeline continues to offer “news” stories that are more false than true. Here’s an example of what I documented on my timeline in the last 24 hours:

Thieves Try to Siphon Gas from an RV, But Instead Suck Out Sewage. How gross would this be? Supposedly this happened in a foreign country. Maybe it’s true, but when its origins come from a site called World News, I believe it’s there to get a click through more than truth.

U.S. Rep. Atesha Nubbins Just Pushed Through a Bill That Banned Anyone Over 60 from Voting. I would experience many a sleepless night if I thought this was possible, but lo and behold there is no such bill nor representative named Nubbins.

Bill Clinton Busted for Reading Child Rape Book on Plane. OMG, here we go with the Clinton bashing again. Trump ranks on my timeline as the subject of more fake news than anyone, but the Clintons manage to be runners-up. Bill might have committed several immoral acts, but child rape is not one of them.

Man Arrested After Defecating on Walmart Floor. I suppose in our crazy world this could actually be true, but the website posting this is another of those that has earned an untrustworthy rating, so I think as gross as it may be it is false.

This Restaurant Employs Waiters with Dementia. Supposedly, this unknown restaurant seeks to hire a wait staff that has dementia, so that customers need not order: they get whatever the waiter puts in front of them. I don’t know if we are to believe restaurants are good Samaritans or maybe have a touch of dementia themselves, but most likely this is another example of fake news.

Muslim Migrant Worker Beheads 1-Year-Old. Sick, sick and more sick. This is a new low, even for fake news. This simply never happened.

Spoiled Kid Gets Tossed Off Boat. There were a couple of times I was a passenger on a cruise and a bratty kid became so annoying my evil twin would have considered such a dirty deed. But neither he nor anyone else actually tossed a kid overboard.

Students in Detroit Are Suing the State Because They Weren’t Taught to Read. Gotcha here. This is actually true. Seven students, spurred on by a California pro-bono group of lawyers, have filed suit. Last week, a district judge dismissed the case, but now it is being appealed to a higher court.

39 Percent of California Students Are Illegal. Although some conservatives might think this plausible the actual number is far less: 3 percent.

Study Finds First-Born Smarter Than Siblings. I had to throw this in, being older than my three sisters and one brother. Another study said the oldest child is also the best looking. Alas, there have been many studies to determine whether the oldest, youngest or middle siblings are the smartest without any conclusive evidence that intelligence has a preference. I sadly must say this fake news.

a