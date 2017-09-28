Fall Gallery Stroll to mark 40 years Oct. 7-8

The 40th annual Saugatuck-Douglas Gallery Stroll will feature more than artists’ studios and galleries Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8.

Included are, alphabetically: Amazwi Contemporary Art, 249 Culver St., Saugatuck; Anne Corlett Artworks, showing in The Old School House, 130 Center St., Douglas; Armstrong De Graaf International Fine Art, 403 Water St., Saugatuck; Cynthia McKean Studio & Sculpture Garden, 1000 Mason St., Saugatuck; Good Goods, 106 Mason St., Saugatuck; J. Petter Galleries: Petter Art/Petter Wine, 161 N. Blue Star Hwy., Douglas; James Brandess Studios & Gallery, 238 Butler St., Saugatuck; Jeff Blandford Gallery, 240 Butler St., Saugatuck; Marcia Perry Sculpture Studio, 6246 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck; Mixed Media Gallery, 23 Center St., Douglas; Mr. Miller’s Art Emporium, 48 Center St., Douglas; and The Palette, 18 Center St., Douglas.

Then gallery owner Joyce Petter was inspired to start the local event after visiting a fall gallery stroll on Newberry Street in Boston to seek new artists and tap the pulse of the East Coast market.

She found many galleries there invited musicians to entertain, offered guests food and refreshments, and otherwise amped up artistic energies. Collectors there appreciated the coordinated efforts.

Petter’s first call upon returning to Saugatuck Douglas was to Priscilla Cain of the then Cain Galleries. For such a show to succeed here, they decided, it must be juried. Any gallery or artist that participated must be top notch and focus on truly fine art. Some do not make the cut.

The first local Stroll involved the Joyce Petter and Cain galleries, the latter an artist set-up in what is now Good Goods. The jurors also include Amaru Leather, Gold Beaters and another jewelry gallery. Sleet and snow that first year, participants recall, chased shoppers inside and made the Stroll a success.

Soon Sandra Randolph of Good Goods joined Petter and Cain, and the Art Coast of Michigan Fall Gallery Stroll was established.

Fast-forward 40 years, with trees starting to turn colors, and another Stroll is upon us. Look elsewhere in this and next week’s Commercial Record for stories about more event participants.

Get your shoes, eyes, ears and taste buds ready for great fall art.