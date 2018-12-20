Family, giving make Christmas bright

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

As I get older Christmas had taken on a different meaning than when I was young.

I still remember waking up at dawn and running downstairs to see what Santa had left me under the tree. Each holiday season was a joyous occasion, as my siblings and I opened presents that included the latest toys and technological wonders.

Now I couldn’t care less. Christmas means spending time with those same siblings that, through life’s twists and turns, you see far less often than you would like. It is also a time to give to others.

Last Saturday was one of those magical times. I was able to break bread and enjoy conversation with two sisters and a brother. It was the first time in decades that no children or grandchildren were invited. It was just the five of us (actually four, my youngest sister was stuck in Florida with an ailing husband) and our spouses.

It was magical because instead of chasing the grandkids around the house, we sat down for hours catching up on what everyone was doing: a new house for my brother, a cruise from one sister and a new car for another. More importantly, we were able to boast about the glory days, as Bruce Springsteen would call them, when I was a gifted athlete and my sisters were excellent scholars.

We haven’t had the opportunity to do that in many years. Don’t get me wrong; sons, daughters and grandkids are fun to have around, but it was awesome conjuring up life as it was several years ago, with the people you will always be closest to.

Family is important. If you have seen Clint Eastwood’s latest work of art, “The Mule,” his lead character lived a life that didn’t much include family. He was estranged from his wife and daughter until he began running drugs at the ripe age of 88, realizing he wasn’t immortal and suddenly yearning to be with his family more than anything else in life. He had lost dozens of years with family in a trade-off for business, only to discover at the end of life family was more important than any business.

It is also important to give to the less fortunate. Whether it be at a soup kitchen on Thanksgiving or Christmas, or furnishing a family food and presents, giving is more important than receiving.

For the past several years we have asked readers in need to write us at several of my newspapers during the Christmas season. Some of the letters will bring tears to your eye. You really have no idea how some people in your community survive. Some survive without heat, others without food or shelter. It is a shame that any family in America should have to live like some of our neighbors do.

As I write this I am proud to say, thanks to the generosity of area businesses and several concerned individual contributors, I am writing checks to dozens of families so that they can provide for their children during Christmas.

All told, we will probably send out nearly $15,000 to these families. I can’t thank those businesses and individuals enough, who have helped us provide. You are an inspiration to me and the families on the receiving end are grateful.

I pray that each and every one of you have a Merry Christmas. Remember family and remember to “help thy neighbor.”