Fed to dredge harbor this summer after all

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck harbor will receive federal dredging this summer after all after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District announced it would receive more than $79 million in a recently-approved work plan.

The federal channel here, which runs from Kalamazoo River mouth at Lake Michigan to Coral Gables restaurant, will receive $375,000 worth of work this year.

The Corps this spring announced Saugatuck, considered a recreational harbor, was not in this year’s dredging budget. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, wrote Army Civil Works Assistant Secretary R.D. James April 19 asking to get it, plus South Haven and New Buffalo harbors, into the dredging cycle. The last dredging for all three was done in 2013.

Saugatuck harbor, noted Upton, requires dredging on a 3- to 4-year cycle, South Haven harbor requires dredging on a 2 to 4 year cycle and New Buffalo on a 1 to 2 year cycle.

“These operations and maintenance projects are past due,” said Upton, “and need to be prioritized to ensure the region does not suffer the consequences, including loss of jobs and loss of recreational, commercial, and charter fishing for thousands of people.”

The updated work plan came about when Congress appropriated additional funding for ongoing work in the fiscal year 2018 Energy & Water Development Appropriations Act as contained in the 2018 Consoli- dated Appropriations Act.

The Corps developed an allocation plan for high priority work packages based on the criteria established by Congress.

The new plan also calls for harbors in South Haven and New Buffalo to receive $365,000 and $275,000 worth of dredging respectively.

The additional $79 million will be used statewide in 2018 to repair breakwaters, dredge harbors and complete various projects and studies throughout the Great Lakes.

The bulk of the allocation, $57.58 million, will be used for major rehabilitation of the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie.