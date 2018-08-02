Feeling helpless in cancer’s wake

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Cancer has struck again. This time the victim is my wonderful brother-in-law, and I feel helpless as he fights the disease.

A month after retiring from the state police, in his late 50s, always healthy, a gym-rat kind of guy, he has lost 30 pounds in the last few weeks. In the midst of his family reunion last weekend, he couldn’t get out of bed. It was determined he should be taken to the emergency room.

My brother-in-law is the epitome of clean living. He has never sipped a beer or any type of alcohol. He has never smoked. He attends church every Sunday. He is an amateur thespian and a professional videographer. He was in the final stages of building a large garage to house a classic car. My sister and he had planned and paid for a trip to Hawaii next month.

Last weekend he didn’t have the strength to lift himself from bed. Why cancer? Why would you show up in this guy who’s so full of life?

His diagnosis was not good. He has Stage 3 multiple myeloma, cancer of the bone marrow plasma. It has caused four vertebrae to fracture and create five lesions in his pelvic area. It has entered his kidneys, thus he is beginning a two-part regimen of chemo and steroids.

My brother-in-law kept us serious types in a perpetual state of happiness. His sense of humor kept a smile on all our faces. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you. When I returned from Florida 10 years ago, jobless and without a home, my sister and he took me in, gave me a room, a job, a car and allowed me to get back on my feet.

Stage 3 of this rare cancer is the terminal stage. That essentially means the normal person will die within a few months or possibly a few years.

My brother-in-law however, isn’t normal. I fully expect his will to live, sense of humor and zest for life will pull him through. My oldest sister said it best when she proclaimed I have no doubt he will outlive me.

Life is full of challenges. My brother-in-law has faced down his share, and this one will be another that this courageous man defeats.

Cancer enters all our lives at one time or another. We all know a close friend or family member who has to face the challenge of besting the killer disease.

Researchers have been trying to find a cure for years and certainly treatments have gotten more sophisticated, but I don’t understand why we haven’t made more progress. But this topic is for a different column.

I’ve got to do all I can for a person who has meant so much to me. If you are the praying type, please offer one for my brother-in-law. You won’t meet a nicer, more genuine human being. He needs all of our help now.