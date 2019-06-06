Fennville baseball, softball fall in districts

By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

GRANDVILLE—Monday, June 3, was a day the Fennville baseball and softball teams would like to forget.

The two Allegan County teams dropped their district makeup games to Calvin Christian.

“Other than the four errors, we had we played a very competitive game that could have gone either way,” said Blackhawk baseball coach Steve Peterson.

The difference in Fennville’s 4-3 loss to host Calvin Christian was the Blackhawks’ inability to add on to their early three-run lead.

“We had our share of chances but we didn’t get the big hit when we needed to,” Peterson said.

The Blackhawks put single runs on the scoreboard in the first, second and fourth innings in the game that was originally scheduled to be played at Saugatuck.

“Their field was soaked so they asked us to play at Calvin Christian,” Peterson said.

Fennville out-hit Calvin Christian 10-8. Blackhawk starting pitcher Matthew Sanchez drilled a game-high three hits. Fennville’s double-play combination of shortstop Brody Peterson and second baseman Austin Scovill each collected two hits.

“Losing our final game like we did today was a tough way to end our high school careers,” Sanchez said.

Five other Fennville seniors—Scovill, Erik Korman, Parker Kloosterman, Jace Cossey and Matthew McAllister—also felt the sting of the difficult setback.

“It’s hard on all of our guys, especially the seniors,” Peterson said.

The Blackhawks closed their season at 8-19-1.

“We graduate six seniors, but we’re excited about all of the guys coming back,” Peterson said.

Even though the Fennville softball team did not notch a win this spring, coach Brooke McNees expects better days in the near future.

“I was new and didn’t find out until four days before practice started that I was going to coach,” McNees said. “That had to be hard on the girls.

“Like the players, I definitely learned a lot and plan on coming back for my second season as coach.

Fennville starting pitcher Jessica Sanchez and senior catcher Sierra Till are glad about that.

“What we all seemed to like the most about (McNees) was how she remained so positive even though we weren’t winning,” Sanchez said.

“Unfortunately I won’t be back, but I’m very confident that coach, who is always upbeat, will eventually turn things around,” Till said.

