Fennville boys get past Coloma

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

FENNVILLE—It’s been said that the third time is the charm.

For the Fennville boys’ basketball team, it was the third quarter that proved to be the charm in its SAC contest with visiting Coloma on Friday, Jan. 6.

The Blackhawks entered the third quarter trailing the Comets by two points. But after outscoring Coloma by nine points in the stanza, Fennville left the third quarter with a seven-point cushion.

And while the Comets did manage to shave a couple of points off the Fennville lead in the final frame, the Blackhawks hung on for the 44-39 win.

Fennville, which improved to 4-1, got a team-best 13 points from Julian Martinez-Grigg. Austin Lewis gave Fennville a second double-digit scorer, finishing with 10 points.

John Paul Alfaro and Ben Renkema went for seven points each.