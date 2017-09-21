Fennville city offers Rekucki police chief post

Fennville could have a new police chief by the end of the month, reports Conmercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden in his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

The city commission, of which Hayden is a member, agreed unanimously Monday to offer Gregory Reku-cki a contract to head the Fennville Police Department.

If he accepts, Rekucki would be the third chief since the department formed in 2013. Current Chief Mel Brummel, hired in 2016, announced his resignation in August. His last day is Sept. 22.

Commissioner Danielle Brien of the City Services Committee that oversees police, ambulance and fire departments met with Rekucki Tuesday.

Rekucki is now a part-time member of the Fennville department. He has been an officer with the Grand Rapids and Saugatuck-Douglas police departments.

The six-month contract offer is for $22 an hour for a minimum of 40 hours a week for a total of $45,760, said Hayden.

Commissioners interviewed Rekucki and Lance Handlogten of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Handlogten would not have been able to relocate from the Portage area to near Fennville for at least two years, according to Mayor Tom Pantelleria. Rekucki lives in the Saugatuck area.

The city investigated contracting with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office for public safety coverage, but commissioners wanted to maintain control over the position, reported Hayden. The county contract would cost about $100,000 but the county would pay 25 percent — about $25,000 — of it

The city has about $93,000 budgeted for all police operations, including two part-time officers, Hayden said.