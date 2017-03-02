Fennville eyes fire staffing millage hike

Fennville residents could be asked in November for more millage to pay for fire department staffing, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

The issue came up at the Feb. 20 city commission meeting as members, Hayden among them, approved the 2017-2018 Fennville Area Fire Department budget.

The commission will discuss a possible millage hike at its next meeting Monday, March 6, at city hall, 222 S. Maple St., at 7 p.m.

Fennville pays half the department’s $210,290 budget, $105,145, Hayden’s blog says. Manlius Township pays the other half. The department’s fiscal year is July 1 through June 30. The new budget sets aside $44,000 for a full-time daytime firefighter to staff the station on West Fennville Street. The city’s share is $22,000.

The day position would allow faster response times to emergencies. As stands, a firefighter needs to respond from home or work to the station to get a fire truck to drive to the scene. A daytime station employee would drive a truck to the emergency and other firefighters would meet him or her there, according to Fire Chief Sarah Bushee-Zawila.

The lone firefighter could begin battling a blaze before others arrive, Bushee-Zawila told the commission. She recently did that to help save a home from destruction.

The daytime person would also help with other duties and be part of a succession plan should the current chief leave, said Danielle Brien, representative on the City Services Committee that oversees police, ambulance and fire departments. Bushee-Zawila said she has no plans to depart the department.

“It would be a good training ground for a new chief,” Mayor Tom Pantelleria said.

Planned firefighter raises were put on hold to help fund the new position, reported Hayden.

Pantelleria suggested the commission discuss seeking 1 mill from city residents to help fund the position. A mill would bring in about $17,000, he said.

Property owners now pay 14.9947 mills for city operations and 0.80 mill for public safety.

Other millages include state education, county operations, roads and seniors, the intermediate school district and Fennville Public Schools.

The fire department started a first-responder program last year, splitting the $14,000 startup cost with Manlius Township, Hayden’s blog said.