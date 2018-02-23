Home Around Town Fennville fire chief to resign
Fennville fire chief to resign
The Fennville Area Fire Department is looking for a new leader after current Chief Sarah Bushee turned in her resignation, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports in his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

Bushee’s last day as chief will be April 1, City Commissioner Danielle Brien said at that body’s Feb. 5 meeting.

“She has … been incredible as chief of the fire department,” Brien said of the chief’s departure that, “It’s gonna hurt.”

Bushee, said Hayden, who is also a city commission member, announced her intent to step down in a letter to the fire board made up of Fennville City and Manlius Township representatives. Brien did not share the letter, noting it was handed in during a closed session of the fire board.

Reasons for the departure are personal, not related to the immediate operation of the department or relations with surrounding communities, Brien said.

Bushee, hired as chief in 2013, was the only woman in Allegan and Ottawa counties to lead a fire department at that time.

She said she had wanted to be a firefighter since she was a teen, receiving some certification at age 16. She became a Saugatuck Township Fire District intern at 17, graduated from Fennville High School in 2006 and became chief at 25 years old.

Bushee, said Hayden, was instrumental in starting the department’s first-responder program in 2016 and in helping pass a fire millage in November to help fund a new truck and full-time dayside position to improve response times.

The department has 18 to 20 active members.

In 2017, the department responded to 306 calls, according to Brien. Of those, 203 were for first responders and 103 for the fire department. Of the 306 calls, 160 were in the city.

 

