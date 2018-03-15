Home Around Town Fennville Fire Department eyes mutual aid with Clyde
Fennville Fire Department eyes mutual aid with Clyde
The Fennville City Commission, which last month recommended Deputy Fire Chief Mike Andry be promoted to replace resigned Chief Sarah Bushee, March 5 discussed adding Clyde Township to Saugatuck, Ganges and Hamilton fire departments to the city’s automatic mutual aid agreement.

Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden, also a commission member, reported in his Bicycle Base Fennville blog this would mean Allegan County Central Dispatch would send Clyde to all Fennville fires and vice versa.

Manlius Township, the other municipality in the Fennville department, has not yet approved appointing Andry chief.

The commission also March 5 put possible purchase of two radar signs for the Fennville Police Department on hold so the city can apply for a grant to cover the $4,300-per-unit cost.

In February, Hayden reported, Police Chief Gregory Rekucki asked for $8,680 for two signs that display a driver’s speed. Each would have a camera that snaps photos of those going over the speed limit. The signs would also collect traffic data.

The units would deter speeders — people slow down when they see how fast they are actually traveling, the chief said.

City Administrator Amanda Morgan told commissioners Fennville’s updated five-year recreation plan had been submitted to the state.

It includes upgrades for playground equipment, the baseball field and tennis courts, wrote Hayden, and could help the city in grant applications.

Fennville’s proposed social media policy has been sent to the city attorney for review, Morgan said. The city has discussed establishing a Facebook page since 2016. but needs to work out who will administer the site and control the content.

Commissioner Erik Almquist is continuing work on city website upgrades. The changes will make it easier for the city to update the site, add information including agendas and minutes, and improve the site’s appearance, Hayden said.

 

