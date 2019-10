By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Shawn Olund broke free for a 68-yard scoring run for Fennville during the Blackhawks’ home game against Niles Brandywine on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Unfortunately for Fennville, that was its lone offensive highlight as it dropped the game 55-7.

David Salinas made good on the extra-point kick following Olund’s TD. Jaguar Rastall had 14 tackles to lead the Fennville offense.