Fennville football falls to Lawton

By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

FENNVILLE—Who can blame first-year Fennville football coach Shad Fish for doing a little daydreaming?

Heading into the Blackhawks’ clash with Lawton on Friday, Oct. 11, Fish knew his squad still had an outside shot at making the playoffs if they could win their final three games, starting with the Blue Devils.

But Lawton dashed those postseason dreams by handing Fennville a 50-7 home setback to drop the Blackhawks to 2-5 for the season.

Lawton, meanwhile, is headed for post-season action as it improved to 6-1.

“They were one of the best teams we’ve seen and played this season,” Fish said.

The Blue Devils not only had a potent offense that was capable of putting a lot of points on the scoreboard, but also a very aggressive shut-down defense.

“That was a complete, overall very good football team,” Fish said.

While Fennville won’t be going to the playoffs this season, Fish can see his club becoming a very strong team in the near future.

“They won tonight’s game preparing for this game and this season this past summer,” Fish said of Lawton. “We can and want to do the same thing this summer.”

Even though he graduates and won’t be around for some expected better times next fall, Fennville senior running back Shawn Olund likes the direction the Blackhawks are headed.

“We’ve improved a lot,” said the 185-pound Fennville running back, who is closing in on 500 yards rushing for the season with two games to go.

Olund is confident if he doesn’t get hurt that he will reach that total.

“Our line has definitely improved from the start of season to now,” said Olund, who would love to compete in college football at the Division II or Division III level if given the opportunity.

Tyger Rastall, who weighs at least 20 pounds less than Olund, used his speed to run away for Fennville’s lone touchdown on a 62-yard jaunt.a