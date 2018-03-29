Fennville infrastucture work could cost $4+ million

Updating Fennville’s infrastructure, from water and sewer lines to road resurfacing, will cost an estimated $4.2 million over a decade, an engineer told city officials and community members Tuesday, March 20.

The next step, reports Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog, is planning how to pay for the upkeep and improvements, according to City Administrator Amanda Morgan.

Officials and residents will meet with a financial planner in mid-April to talk about funding. No date for the meeting has been set.

“This is an important meeting as those scenarios determine the impact to the utility rates,” Morgan emailed city commissioners, Hayden among them, March 21.

Documents detailing the projects and timeline are available at city hall, 222 S. Maple St.

The Plans

The commission in January adopted a $13,000-plus Water Asset Management Plan mandated by the state and compiled by Prein & Newhof of Holland, reported Hayden.

The plan includes an inventory of the city’s pipes and equipment, a statement of service goals, a way to assess the likelihood and consequences of equipment failure and a capital improvement plan.

Prein’s study of Fennville’s wastewater system is near complete. In 2015, the city received a $416,156 Stormwater, Asset Management and Wastewater (SAW) Grant from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. The city paid $11,735 toward the program that looks at wastewater and storm water systems.

The completed SAW grant study will be presented to the city in October.

Projects totaling $4.261 million could be paid for through local street, water and sewer funds, according to documents from the March 20 meeting. Work could begin this year with sewer improvements and storm drain work totaling $62,000.

Proposed Projects

Some projects include: