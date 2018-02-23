Fennville joins Saugatuck, others in fire training plan

Fennville plans to join Saugatuck, Ganges, Graafschap and Hamilton fire departments operating a live fire training facility to be built behind the Saugatuck Township station starting as soon as this spring, reports Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden in his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

The Fennville City Commission Monday also recommended the Fennville Area Fire Department promote Deputy Chief Mike Andry to fire chief to replace outgoing Chief Sarah Bushee writes Hayden, a commission member. Bushee, chief since 2013, announced her resignation (see related story below) earlier this year.

Manlius Township, the other municipal member of FAFD, must also approve Andry. That could happen in March, according to Danielle Brien, city commissioner and city representative to the fire board.

“He is very capable,” Brien said about Andry.

Bushee finishes as chief on April 1.

Training Facility

Bushee has supported the training facility since it was announced more than two years ago. The five departments will jointly operate the two-story structure made of steel shipping containers. The inside mimics a real house and includes a kitchen, den and bedrooms.

The metal training building itself will not burn. The fire comes from straw and oak pallets — no accelerants are used. Air flow and temperature can be controlled.

Firefighters from the different departments will expand their skills and techniques and learn to work together, according to Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik.

The facility costs about $116,930, notes Hayden, with an estimated cost of about $16,000 per department. The FAFD’s cost will be split equally between Manlius Township and the city.

Other departments could join and help reduce costs.

The training facility behind Saugatuck’s 3342 Blue Star Hwy. station could be constructed in spring and be ready for use by the end of July, Janik said.