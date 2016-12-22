Home Around Town Fennville man in car hits CSX train
Fennville man in car hits CSX train
By Daniel Pepper
Staff Writer
A man was injured Wednesday, Dec. 14, when his car ran into a CSX freight train in Clyde Township.
Michigan State Police were called about 1:40 p.m. to a report of a Chevrolet hitting a northbound train. The car was traveling on 118th Avenue near 56th Street when it collided with the train, which had four box cars, all empty.
The driver, a 22-year-old Fennville area, man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo by AMR ambulance. He was extricated from his heavily damaged vehicle by Clyde and Lee township firefighters.
One of the train’s cars derailed after the collision and the tracks were out of service for a few hours Wednesday for repair work, which also closed 120th Avenue.
The state police are investigating the crash. Troopers said there was no indication of why the driver hit the train.

