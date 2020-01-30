Fennville may finalize recreational pot Feb. 3

The Fennville City Commission took another step Jan. 21 toward allowing recreational marijuana shops in the city, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reported on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog, introducing a new ordinance to govern a limited number of the sites.

A final vote on rules to allow such facilities will be at Monday, Feb. 3, meeting.

In November, the city commission, of which Hayden is a member, directed the planning commission to develop regulations for recreational marijuana. Mayor Tom Pantelleria asked planners to keep rules as simple as possible. The planning commission discussed the ordinance in December and January.

The proposed ordinance does not make any changes to the zoning code, but sets regulation and licensing requirements and limits the number of each type of establishment to two.

Marijuana establishments are classified as Grower, Processor, Microbusiness, Retailer, Safety Compliance Establishment and Secure Transporter.

The businesses can be located in existing agricultural, industrial or business zones but not in residential zones. Businesses cannot be within 1,000 feet of Fennville Public Schools, meaning recreational marijuana sites would be generally limited to the east and south sides of the city. Some agricultural land on the southwest side of the city would be available for marijuana facilities.

Pantelleria said he has heard concerns from businesses about the possibility of a marijuana facility downtown and asked if the ordinance could prohibit shops on Main Street.

That would require zoning changes beyond what is in the proposed ordinance, according to city attorney Daniel Martin.

Other commissioners were OK with the possibility of marijuana shops downtown. “I welcome any business that does business in town,” said Commissioner Erik Almquist.

Consumption and/or use of marijuana is prohibited at any of the establishments, according to the proposed ordinance.

Each person who applies for a license from the city must complete a detailed application and pay $5,000.

Background

In 2018, voters across Michigan approved recreational marijuana use, allowing people 21 and older to grow, process and use the substance. Fennville voters backed the issue 268 to 146.

The city’s acceptance of recreational marijuana facilities is a complete reversal of its earlier policies. In October, the commission asked its lawyer to draw up an ordinance stating the city was “opting out” of allowing marijuana businesses. In 2017, the commission voted against medical marijuana facilities, though allowing some as home-based businesses only.