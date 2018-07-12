Fennville may name Main ‘Birkholz Way’

The Fennville City Commission July 2 voted to give Main Street (M-89) the honorary title Patty Birkholz Way, reports Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden in his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

The naming will honor the

Saugatuck former state lawmaker and environmentalist who passed away May 3. Birkholz was a Fennville High School graduate.

Because M-89 is a state road, the Michigan legislature must approve the ceremonial renaming, says Hayden, who serves on the commission and proposed the measure.

State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, has been asked to make the proposal to lawmakers. Hayden is also looking into getting street signs in purple, Birkholz’s signature color.

The renaming would be honorary and will not change the street name or alter any addresses.

At its July 2 meeting, the commission also:

Approved buying a new John Deere backhoe for $95,135. Members looked at leasing the machine but balked at paying $22,000 of interest over five years. “We thought it was in our best interest to purchase,” said Commissioner Shawn Machan.

The current backhoe — used for work at the cemetery, on water and sewer lines and to load salt and sand in the winter — is the “backbone” of the city maintenance department, according to Gary Tuhacek, superintendent of the department of public works.

The current 2005 model needs transmission and other mechanical work and has “substantial rust and wear on the underbody,” Tuhacek said.

“I only ask for things we desperately need,” he said. “We desperately need this.”

Approved a new special events policy after confusion over street closings created what commissioners thought were unsafe circumstances at a recent parade.

The policy will be used by the department of public works, police, fire and city officials to plan for events. The application must include contact names, dates, times, expected attendance, insurance and bonding arrangements.

The city administrator approves requests expecting fewer than 500 people and not lasting beyond 10 p.m. Events surpassing those limits must be approved by the commission.