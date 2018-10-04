Fennville may swap Main for Maple as ‘Birkholz Way’

Gov. Rick Snyder will not sign a bill naming Fennville’s Main Street in honor of former state lawmaker and environmentalist Patty Birkholz, reports Commercial Record Correspondent Jim Hayden in his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

So the city will consider the title for one of its local streets.

Hayden, who is also a city commission member, told the city of that decision Monday. The commission will look at giving the honorary title to Maple Street where city hall is located, he reported. The north-south street also bisects the heart of downtown at the U.S. Post Office and leads to the Fennville Public Schools campus.The possible change will be discussed at a future meeting.

Main Street, an east-west road in Fennville, is part of state highway M-89. It is under state jurisdiction, not city control, so any changes must be approved by Lansing.

The governor’s office apprised Hayden that honorary titles for state roads are for first responders and military personnel who have died in the line of duty.

“Local governments can name any of their local roads after lawmakers or others; we just ask that for state highways to bear honorary recognition, it is done for those who put their own lives on the line for their profession,” Anna Heaton of the governor’s office wrote in an email to Hayden.

State Sen. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, introduced House Bill 6322 on Sept. 5 to give the honorary title “Patty Birkholz Way” to Main Street. The bill was sent to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, where it remains as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 2, according to state records.

The action would not have actually changed the name of the street, but would have given it a second title. Addresses would have remained the same.

The Fennville City Commission unanimously approved the request for the honorary naming of Main Street on July 2, Hayden noted. The city is investigating having the new street signs in purple, Birkholz’s signature color.