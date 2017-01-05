Fennville mayor calls for new city welcome signs

Heading into Fennville on 58th Street, notes Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden on blog his Bicycle Post Fennville, motorists are first greeted by the standard green-and-white sign.

Mayor Tom Pantelleria has mentioned at city commission meetings he would like to see changes to the signs that welcome visitors.

“We need to do something to spruce things up,” he told members at their last 2016 meeting.

Fennville has six main entrances, reports Hayden: M-89 (Main Street) from the east and west; 58th Street from the north and south; 57th Street from the south; and 56th Street from the north. Each is marked with a standard Michigan Department of Transportation green signs with white letters.

Some note the accomplishments of Fennville High School graduate Richie Jordan, a member of the 2001 National High School Sports Hall of Fame. As a basketball player, “Jordan could dunk with both hands,” recalled a Sept. 7, 2012, article in the Grand Rapids Press. “He set the Michigan high school scoring record with 888 points his senior year, along with his final game in 1965 when Jordan scored 60 points, a 101-91 loss to Bridgman in the Class C regional semifinals. There was even a day in May 1965 when city officials changed the name from Fennville to Jordanville.” This sign welcomes people coming from the west into town.

People entering on M-89 from the west are greeted by a wooden sign with geese on it, Hayden’s blog continues. The sign is surrounded by pine trees and set back from the road, so it could be missed by drivers.

Those coming from the north on 58th Street see the rustic wooden sign noting Fennville is the “Gateway to the Allegan Forest.”

People entering from 58th also see this sign noting the nearby Allegan State Games Area. The latter, created in 1964, consists of more than 50,000 acres of woodlands, fields and ponds with hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and horseback riding.

It includes the 4,100-acre Fennville Farm Unit, “purchased by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources from the A.M. Todd Co. of Kalamazoo in 1949,” the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website notes. “The property was originally used to grow peppermint, but has since turned into a waterfowl hunters dream.”

Signs on 56th Street welcome visitors.

Pantelleria has said he would like to work with the Fennville Downtown Development Authority to get more public art throughout downtown, Hayden’s blog said.