Fennville med center slates open house
Fennville med center slates open house

The new Fennville Medical Center, 200 N. Maple St., has seen 270 patients since it opened more than two months ago. Dr. Kenneth Forsman and his staff want to welcome more.
Forsman, a board certified family medicine physician with more than 30 years of experience and the facility’s medical director, will greet visitors there at an open house Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
“The response we have received from patients has been very positive,” said Penny Brown, marketing and public relations manager for Allegan General Hospital, which stepped into the community after the city’s only physician, Kenneth Kratzer, died in March at age 77. Many worried about the future of medical care in the city.
“Our goal at the hospital is to provide exceptional, compassionate care to the community,” AGH president and CEO Gerald Barbini told the Fennville City Commission in July. “It’s the right fit.”
The facility started seeing patients in August.
The center will hold a flu shot clinic Friday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The cost will be $25 for a regular flu shot, $35 for the high dose/enhanced version for seniors, and $55 for egg-free. The medical center will bill insurances.

