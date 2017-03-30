Fennville opts not to change marijuana laws

The Fennville City Commission declined to change its medical marijuana ordinance March 20, after an attorney expressed a client’s interest in opening a facility in the city, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

The decision came less than a month after the commission said medical marijuana has a stigma attached to it that would bring problems to the community. Hayden is also a member of that commission.

“I don’t see a passion here” for medical marijuana in Fennville, said commissioner Shawn Machan, citing a letter from a long-time resident opposing facilities.

“I only see the strong possibility of opening our little shopping, fully-occupied store fronts to possible violence and unpleasant situations,” wrote Joyce Bruder, a resident of the community for 50 years.

Fennville Area Fire Department Chief Sarah Bushee-Zawila said medical marijuana facilities pose a public safety threat, notes Hayden.

The city received a request before the March 20 meeting for information about the possibility of opening a provisioning center that sells or transfers marijuana to a registered patient or caregiver after the product has been tested. All transactions are recorded and tracked by the state, according to new laws signed by the governor in September.

To allow such an operation, Fennville would have to change its current ordinance that allows medical marijuana only through a primary caregiver as a home occupation where no more than five patients are permitted. The ordinance prohibits medical marijuana facilities including dispensaries, storefront, cooperatives and combined growing operations.

If the city changed its rules to accommodate the new state laws, it could collect licensing fees up to $5,000 a year per license and added state taxes, Hayden’s blog says.

The city will not change its rules unless residents want them altered, said Mayor Tom Pantelleria.

On March 6, several commissioners said any expansion of medical marijuana operations in the city would bring in a “problem crowd.”

Hayden supported changing the medical marijuana rules to allow expanded services, saying the facilities are legal and the products have medical benefits for patients.