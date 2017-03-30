Home Around Town Fennville opts not to change marijuana laws
Fennville opts not to change marijuana laws
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Fennville opts not to change marijuana laws

0
marijuana
now viewing

Fennville opts not to change marijuana laws

3-30 Crash EKW lift 6x-cr
now playing

Driver takes plunge on first day of spring

3-30 Bike path 6x-cr
now playing

City may remove blocks to Blue Star Trail

Art on Center Logo
now playing

Galleries plan Art on Center nights

fennville-area-fire-department-logo
now playing

Pushback follows Fennville fire millage talks

3-30 BS bridge girls 6x-cr
now playing

Off track

saugsign
now playing

Saugatuck procedural rule briefly derails trail talk

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

I've been a fool; how about you?

3-30 Van Meter Mike 1x-cr
now playing

Van Meter, Knight assume posts on arts center board

The Fennville City Commission declined to change its medical marijuana ordinance March 20, after an attorney expressed a client’s interest in opening a facility in the city, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

The decision came less than a month after the commission said medical marijuana has a stigma attached to it that would bring problems to the community. Hayden is also a member of that commission.

“I don’t see a passion here” for medical marijuana in Fennville, said commissioner Shawn Machan, citing a letter from a long-time resident opposing facilities.

“I only see the strong possibility of opening our little shopping, fully-occupied store fronts to possible violence and unpleasant situations,” wrote Joyce Bruder, a resident of the community for 50 years.

Fennville Area Fire Department Chief Sarah Bushee-Zawila said medical marijuana facilities pose a public safety threat, notes Hayden.

The city received a request before the March 20 meeting for information about the possibility of opening a provisioning center that sells or transfers marijuana to a registered patient or caregiver after the product has been tested. All transactions are recorded and tracked by the state, according to new laws signed by the governor in September.

To allow such an operation, Fennville would have to change its current ordinance that allows medical marijuana only through a primary caregiver as a home occupation where no more than five patients are permitted. The ordinance prohibits medical marijuana facilities including dispensaries, storefront, cooperatives and combined growing operations.

If the city changed its rules to accommodate the new state laws, it could collect licensing fees up to $5,000 a year per license and added state taxes, Hayden’s blog says.

The city will not change its rules unless residents want them altered, said Mayor Tom Pantelleria.

On March 6, several commissioners said any expansion of medical marijuana operations in the city would bring in a “problem crowd.”

Hayden supported changing the medical marijuana rules to allow expanded services, saying the facilities are legal and the products have medical benefits for patients.

Related Posts
3-30 Crash EKW lift 6x-cr

Driver takes plunge on first day of spring

Publisher 0
3-30 Bike path 6x-cr

City may remove blocks to Blue Star Trail

Publisher 0
Art on Center Logo

Galleries plan Art on Center nights

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video