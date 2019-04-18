Home Around Town Fennville salmon release set April 26
Fennville salmon release set April 26
Fennville salmon release set April 26

Fennville High School will hold its fifth annual Salmon Release Day and Science Fun Fair Friday, April 26, at New Richmond Bridge Park, 3160 Old Allegan Road east of Saugatuck, from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are welcome.
FHS students participate in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Salmon in the Classroom program.
Guided by their school coordinator Carole McNeal, youths learn how to raise chinook salmon from eggs to smolt. All tank maintenance is done by students.
After the fish have grown up, the high schoolers organize a Science Fair for Fennville Elementary fifth-grade classes. The younger students come to the park and release the fish, then they work through eight different lab stations learning about science and nature.

