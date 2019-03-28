Fennville wins $1.15-million water loan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Fennville a $1.16-million low-interest loan for work on its water system.

USDA Water and Environmental program funds will be used for improvements in system capacity and reliability, per Tuesday’s announcement by the department.

Service leads and the water main will be replaced. New radio frequency technology will be developed, and valves, hydrants and pavement will be restored.

The city water system serves 507 residential and 119 commercial customers, the department said.

Fennville was one of 49 communities receiving $116 million in 2019 through the fed’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

Financing can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems for rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.

City administrator Amanda Morgan Nov. 19 showed the city commission $786,000 in work tentatively scheduled to begin in 2020:

The 58th Street water main improvement will replace 1,500 feet of 6-inch pipe with 8-inch pipe. The current piping experiences frequent breaks and repairs. The cost is $255,000 with a planned 2020 work date.

Center and Sherman streets water and storm sewer improvements will replace 750 feet of 4- to 6-inch water main with 8-inch piping and install 170 feet of storm sewer. Cost is $293,000 with a planned work date in 2021.

Reynolds Street repairs include replacing 360 feet of 4-inch water main with 8-inch pipe in 2022 for $92,000.

The city will shut down Well No. on the south side of M-89 east of 59th Street because the facility is at the end of its useful lifecycle, according to the documents. The well was installed in 1971 and is no longer needed to meet demand. The project is set for 2025 with a cost of $11,000.

About 650 existing water meters will be replaced in 2025 with radio-read capable meters to maintain billing accuracy and save staff hours. The cost is $135,000.

The projects include road repairs and are subject to change.

Engineering firm Prein & Newhof compiled the project list, reported Hayden. The company helped the city complete a $416,000 Stormwater, Asset Management and Wastewater (SAW) Grant from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. The plan ranked about 25 needed repairs to water and sewer pipes, the wastewater treatment plant, lagoons and roads.

Overall cost of around $7 million for the repairs will be paid for with loans from the USDA for water work and the MDEQ for sewer and other repairs, increases in water and sewer rates and a possible millage.