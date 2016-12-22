Fennville wrestlers show improvement

By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

FENNVILLE—If Steve Fries is right, better days are in store for the Fennville wrestling team and its followers.

“We’ve come a long ways since I first started coaching,” said Fries, a standout in three sports for the Blackhawks who took over the wrestling program seven years ago. “Some people probably don’t realize that you can’t build a wrestling program overnight.”

One of the main reasons for the shortage of wins on the mat for Fennville in the recent past was because of a lack of bodies.

“Our numbers are way up from where they were last year,” said Fries following his team’s home tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Last year we had a team of only eight to nine wrestlers. This year it’s up to 16 and that’s after starting out with a team of 20.”

Even though the Blackhawks dropped their matches against Coloma (50-36) and Bangor (60-9), they put up a good fight.

“All of the kids who wrestled did a good job,” said Fennville assistant coach Mike Fries.

Mike Fries wasn’t just referring to his younger brother Nick Fries.

“A lot of wrestlers stepped up,” Mike Fries said.

Steve Fries said his team is completely different from the ones he had earlier in his coaching career.

“The biggest reason is obviously the numbers are better,” he said. “Another reason is I’ve been able to recruit a lot more being a full-time employee at Fennville.”

“A day hardly goes by when coach isn’t talking to some kid about coming out for wrestling,” said sophomore Mauricio Bendiolla (152 pounds) after his 7-4 win over Austin Busscher of Coloma.

Winning contested (not forfeited) matches for Fennville against Bangor were Eric Hernandez and Billy Boyd.

“We’re getting closer and closer to fielding every weight class, but we still had too many voids tonight,” Steve Fries said. “But we’re improving and getting closer to where we want to be.”

Contact Leo Martonosi at leomartonosi@gmail.com.