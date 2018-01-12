Home Around Town Fire and ice
Fire and ice
Fire and ice

The weather outside was frightful and so were roads late last week, with the Saugatuck Township Fire District responding to seven motor vehicle accidents Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 4-6. Six were on I-196, including the one shown above of a 2011 Dodge that jumped the guard wire and came to rest in a deep snow bank in the median (Photo by Chief Greg Janik). There were no major injuries in the freeway crashes; however, two drivers in separate instances were arrested for driving while intoxicated. The most-severe crash was a head-on between two vehicles Thursday at 9:40 a.m. in front of the fire station on Blue Star Highway (shown at right, photo by Capt. Linus Starring). One driver had to be extricated and transported to Holland Hospital with injuries, reported STFD IT Coordinator Erik Kirchert.

